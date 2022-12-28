Energy Alert
MoDOT says beware of potholes after rapid temperature changes

MoDot cautioning drivers to be on the lookout for potholes after rapid temperature fluctuations=.
MoDot cautioning drivers to be on the lookout for potholes after rapid temperature fluctuations=.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks have experienced a quick change in temperatures from extreme cold to the high 50s and even some low 60s.

Because of the rapid temperature changes, Darin Hamelink with MoDOT says potholes are an issue.

“Yes, we’ve had quite a few in and around the Springfield area,” said Hamelink. “We’ve got some on I-44., a few in the rural areas, just depending on your location. It’s pretty widespread.”

Keith Daugherty with Rick’s Automotive says if you hit a pothole, you need to stop and check your tires and steering wheel. You may need to fix your vehicle’s alignment if it’s crooked. When cold air settles in, the air in your tires compresses, which Daugherty says can worsen the situation.

“Because your tire air is lower, it’s easier for you to hit the rim and damage that rim if you don’t have the proper inflation on it,” said Daugherty. “Usually, it will pull one way or the other. Especially if it’s really low.”

Hamelink says if you hit a pothole, ensure you remember precisely where it is so you can report it to MODOT.

“The more exact location you can give us, the better so that we can pinpoint it,” said Hamelink. “Sometimes we get calls, and the descriptions are not very good, so we may have trouble finding it.”

To report a pothole to MoDOT, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT. To report to public works, call 417-864-1010. If you are unsure who to call, you can always contact MoDot, and they will direct you to the right people to talk to.

