KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett announced its newest part-time firefighter on Monday, Dec. 19, Kadence Allen.

Kadence is an 18-year-old senior at Kennett Christian Academy.

A social media post shows the Kennett Fire Department congratulating Kadence and talking about her passion for firefighting and emergency medicine.

