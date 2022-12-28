Police department gets new equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro police department has outfitted a patrol with new license plate readers. This state-of-the-art equipment is allowing officers to get vital information by just running the tags on the vehicle.

In turn, keeps the officers safe and helps track down stolen vehicles and wanted criminals.

“It will check if it was stolen. If it is a silver alert or an amber alert. Or anything of concern will also get that alert,” said Jonesboro police Chief Rick Elliott.

This equipment was used to track down a murder suspect months ago after a shooting. The plate readers were able to put the suspect at the scene of the murder.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.