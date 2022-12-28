Salvage yard on fire in Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits.

The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.

A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.

Batesville fire is on the scene to help, but details are still limited.

Once we learn more information, we will let you know.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.