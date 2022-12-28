Energy Alert
Salvage yard on fire in Independence County

A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits.

The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.

Batesville fire is on the scene to help, but details are still limited.

Once we learn more information, we will let you know.

