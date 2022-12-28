What do you do after the freeze?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The freeze is over, but the nightmare is beginning for many homeowners… pipes freeze and burst, and many will deal with flooding in their homes, but what are the steps to take if a home needs repairs?

Take as many pictures as possible and a video of the damage. Shirley Shirley, an agent with Jonesboro Insurance Group said there are also steps to take to alleviate the problem.

“Make sure and get your water turned off and try to get all of that done. And then get what water you can get out yourself. Call your agent, turn this claim into your agent,” she said.

Once an agent gets a claim, an adjustor will get in contact with the homeowner to go over the damage.

“An adjuster should contact you and go over the things with you and let you know other things you might do. If we can’t get the adjuster out as fast as you really need there are people that you can call,” she said.

Of course, calls can be made to start repairs before an adjustor is there.

“You can call and that is their job is to come in, get that water up and tell you what you need to do but then the adjustor will need to know that you have contacted these people, of course, you need to make sure the coverage is there before you do anything,” she said.

The process with an adjustor can take up to 10 days… so patience, as difficult as it can be, is important.

“Be patient with them because they’re doing all they can at that time. Now, I’m not saying that there’s some out there may not and that’s when we need to come in for you. That’s what your agent is there for, is to help you out in those cases,” she said.

