Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents

Healing in the Hood empowering young Blytheville residents
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville.

“It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said.

Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls.

“We were trying to change the culture in our community,” he said.

Gillepsie said the inspiration came from his own childhood and the struggles he faced. He knew there were others who were facing the same things.

“The biggest thing you know is Blytheville, Mississippi County, we been kinda plagued with violence. So, what we do, we have the resources to help a person that’s been victimized,” he explained.

Those resources help all kinds of victims in the community; from domestic violence, drug violence, violence at school and those who are subject to hate crimes do to sexual orientation.

Gillepsie also wants to provide a voice to children where he thinks they’re not heard.

“They are our future and a lot of times in Healing the Hood, I feel -- as if in city government, in state government, federal government -- I feel that we leave out the voices that need to be heard,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
A crash took place in Bono on Highway 63 around 10 p.m.
Crash leaves people trapped in vehicle
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership
Fire generic
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County

Latest News

Healing in the Hood empowering young Blytheville residents
Healing in the Hood empowering young Blytheville residents
Canceled flights
Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive
The 50th anniversary of the “Linebacker II” campaign was on December 18. At the Blytheville Air...
Remembering heroes 50 years later
Residents in Mammoth Spring are under a boil order as of Dec. 28.
Boil order for Mammoth Spring issued