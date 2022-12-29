Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville.

“It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said.

Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls.

“We were trying to change the culture in our community,” he said.

Gillepsie said the inspiration came from his own childhood and the struggles he faced. He knew there were others who were facing the same things.

“The biggest thing you know is Blytheville, Mississippi County, we been kinda plagued with violence. So, what we do, we have the resources to help a person that’s been victimized,” he explained.

Those resources help all kinds of victims in the community; from domestic violence, drug violence, violence at school and those who are subject to hate crimes do to sexual orientation.

Gillepsie also wants to provide a voice to children where he thinks they’re not heard.

“They are our future and a lot of times in Healing the Hood, I feel -- as if in city government, in state government, federal government -- I feel that we leave out the voices that need to be heard,” he said.

