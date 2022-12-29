Defense says district court ‘violated Duggar’s right to present a complete defense’

Energy Alert
After receiving a pair of extensions, Joshua Duggar’s defense team has responded to a prosecution brief stating that his appeal claims “uniformly lack merit” by alleging that the district court “violated Duggar’s right to present a complete defense” due to its rulings during his trial.(Washington County Detention Center via AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After receiving a pair of extensions, Joshua Duggar’s defense team has responded to a prosecution brief stating that his appeal claims “uniformly lack merit” by alleging that the district court “violated Duggar’s right to present a complete defense” due to its rulings during his trial.

Duggar, 34, a former reality TV personality, was found unanimously guilty on a pair of child pornography charges in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in December 2021. He was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

On November 22, the prosecution filed a response to the defense’s opening brief, stating that “Duggar’s claims uniformly lack merit, and the district court’s judgment should be affirmed in its entirety.”

In the December 27 defense filing, Duggar’s attorneys reiterated points that they have made during the appeal process including Duggar’s right to prevent a complete defense.

Follow along with more of Duggar’s case at KNWA.com.

