Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee

A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023. (Source: MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is honoring the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee with their newest project.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced plans to release an original documentary about Lee’s life.

The announcement came on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday.

A 25-second video also teased the 2023 release of the film.

The iconic comic book writer co-created some of Marvel’s most popular superhero characters and teams, including Spider-Man, The Avengers and X-Men.

Lee went on to appear in the comics himself and make cameos in Marvel Studios films.

He died in 2018 at the age of 95.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership
Fire generic
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County

Latest News

Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
The skyline of Denver's downtown is shrouded after a winter storm swept over the country...
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of ‘urban’ America
A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
Disney documentary focuses on Stan Lee