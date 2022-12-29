Energy Alert
Firefighters battle house fire in Greene County

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) – Greene County fire crews are responding to a house fire just outside of the Paragould city limits.

According to Greene County Dispatch, crews are fighting a fire at a home on County Road 818 near County Road 845. That is just behind Utility Trailers.

There is no word on if anyone has been hurt or the cause of the fire.

Region 8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

