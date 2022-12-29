Energy Alert
Man dead after shooting in West Memphis
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night.

WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m.

Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel Johnson, 21, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, said WMPD.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to stabilize Johnson but he did not survive his injuries.

