Man dead after shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night.

WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m.

Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel Johnson, 21, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, said WMPD.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to stabilize Johnson but he did not survive his injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.