Prosecution: Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 case

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Gravette man involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has requested more time to prepare for an upcoming trial.

61-year-old Richard Barnett was indicted on an eighth charge of civil disorder in connection to his participation in the riot.

According to content partner KARK, Barnett’s defense team has requested an extension, citing the eighth indictment as an “eleventh-hour surprise.”

In an 11-page response brief, the government stated the following:

“The defendant’s failure to comply with the Court’s deadlines is unwarranted, and with one exception described below pertaining to the expert disclosure deadline, the government opposed the defendant’s request for additional time.”

The “one exception” refers to the defense’s request to introduce an expert witness specifically related to the eighth charge.

The filing noted that the US Government doesn’t oppose extending the deadline. Still, the suggested date of Jan. 3 would only leave the prosecution with six days before trial to “consider or identify potential rebuttal experts.”

In the end, the government suggested a more minor extension ending on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. He will go on trial on Jan. 9.

