Remembering heroes 50 years later

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 50th anniversary of the “Linebacker II” campaign was on Dec. 18, 2022.

At the Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition, an entire room is dedicated to those who took part in that campaign.

On December 18, 1972, operation Linebacker II was launched over North Vietnam. It was a major military offensive and notable for many reasons, according to BAFB Exhibition Manager, Joseph Alley.

It was the largest aerial bombing campaign in US military history and one of the last military offenses of the Vietnam War. And Blytheville took part in that campaign.

“We had planes that participated in this campaign, and we actually ended up losing not only some planes but also some airmen,” he said.

The base lost three planes, Charcoal I, Tan III, and Olive I. The planes were lost to SAM missiles on the first day. The community of Blytheville also mourned the loss of nine men, along with others who were taken as prisoners of war.

A memorial now stands at the Blytheville Air Force Base to honor the nine lives that were lost, and a room dedicated to those who served during the Linebacker II campaign for anyone who wants to learn.

“Not only can they just look at a face on a wall, but you can also actually learn about who these men were, how they wanted to serve their country, why they wanted to serve their country,” he said.

Alley also said the exhibition is trying to get a hold of the men who were prisoners of war, to add their voices to the wall.

