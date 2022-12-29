Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since ‘18

A newly released report has found Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection...
A newly released report has found Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since that protocol was revised in 2018.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A newly released report has found Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since that protocol was revised in 2018.

The report made public Wednesday added that this resulted in several executions being carried out without proper testing of the drugs used.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee paused all Tennessee executions in May after acknowledging the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. He then ordered the independent review and top aides spent several days examining the hundreds of pages of findings before the report was released.

The Department of Correction did not immediately return a request for comment on it.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

FILE - Missouri and American flags fly outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, June 24, 2022....
Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
61-year-old Richard Barnett was indicted on an eighth charge of civil disorder in connection to...
Prosecution: Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 case
Arkansas Head Football Coach
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas beats Kansas - Postgame Breakdown
New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash