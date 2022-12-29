Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since ‘18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A newly released report has found Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since that protocol was revised in 2018.

The report made public Wednesday added that this resulted in several executions being carried out without proper testing of the drugs used.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee paused all Tennessee executions in May after acknowledging the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. He then ordered the independent review and top aides spent several days examining the hundreds of pages of findings before the report was released.

The Department of Correction did not immediately return a request for comment on it.

