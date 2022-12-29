Energy Alert
Sanders to nominate new Secretary of the Department of Education

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders today announced her intention to nominate Jacob Oliva, a key education leader for Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida, as the Secretary of the Department of Education.(Florida Department of Education)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been announcing several new senior members of her cabinet since November, and another announcement for a hotly watched position was made Thursday.

Sanders has officially announced her intent to nominate Jacob Oliva, a key education leader for Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida, as the Secretary of the Department of Education. Sanders’ office also said she fully intends to work with the State Board of Education to have Oliva serve a dual role as the Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Education is the foundation for success, and, with my nominee for Secretary of Education and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jacob Oliva, we are ready to transform Arkansas education with bold reforms that will empower every kid to succeed,” Sanders said.

Oliva is currently serving as senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education. He joined the department as executive vice chancellor of public schools in 2017.

The role is currently filled by Johnny Key, appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

