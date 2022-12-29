SEMO Food Bank awards grants to Bootheel partners

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded $10,000 in total to five of its partner agencies.

Advance UMC in Stoddard County and Open Door Food Pantry in Dunklin County happened to be two of the recipients, each of which submitted a request for a maximum of $3,000 with details on what would be purchased and how to would help them serve their communities.

“Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors that are facing poverty, hardship and hunger,” said Camille Peters, director of programs and member services at SEMO Food Bank. “Agencies often work with limited resources, so for us to be able to offer these types of grants is huge for our agencies and can really impact the number of people they can serve.”

The funds will go toward increasing and improving the distribution process.

