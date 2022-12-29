Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home.

“There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.

The airport baggage line was a mess, the family waited five hours for their luggage that never showed up. Leading to the family losing seven days’ worth of clothes.

“You know I am back here at Walmart after Christmas, and the pickings are thin,” said Brown.

Luckily clothes are replaceable, but some of the other items are not. Brown added that there are things that you do not want to put into luggage that will be checked.

“Definitely do not ever put your medication in your luggage that gets checked. Anything important like that. Any electronics--you know--that is very expensive or important,” added Brown.

Their flight was not only canceled once, but twice. The family had to get a rental and make the 14-hour drive back to Jonesboro.

“Get a rent a car before they were all gone. It is about a 14-hour journey, give or take, depending on which way you go. But, it was the only way we were going to get home,” Brown concluded.

