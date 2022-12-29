Tune in to Good Morning Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The warmup has been nice so far! A few storms will start dotting the radar today as moisture increases from the south. Most of the heavier rain comes in late Thursday night into Friday.

Some places may see 2-3″ of rainfall before the rain moves out Friday night. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look dry, but more storms arrive on Monday.

Strong storms are possible on Monday with high winds, hail, and even the chance of an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler weather moves in for next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Over 150 cars burned in a salvage yard fire that could be seen for miles in Independence County.

Jonesboro airport receives a 5-million-dollar grant to strengthen its runway.

It takes 3 overtimes for the Razorbacks to beat Kansas at the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.