15 Ark. counties under boil orders

Generic image / Tap water
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – Following a week of frozen temperatures and pipe issue state-wide, the Arkansas Department of Health has declared boil orders for 15 Arkansas counties due to poor pressure or quality issues.

According to content partner KATV in Little Rock, boil orders have been declared for Chicot, Phillips, Baxter, Faulkner, Cleburne, Fulton, Jefferson, Jackson, Calhoun, Crawford, Sebastian, Arkansas, Newton, Boone, and Miller counties since Monday.

Common reasons for placing a boil order are usually due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, loss of disinfection, and other unexpected water quality problems.

These orders will be lifted as each individual problem is fixed.

For more information on this story, visit katv.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

