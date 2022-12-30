Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv