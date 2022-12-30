AGFC wants your discarded Christmas trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Christmas is behind us, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a use for all of those evergreen trees we might not know what to do with.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, several drop-off locations are available across the state for people to leave their tree and give them a second chance as a habitat for fish.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations in Northeast Arkansas until the end of January:

Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake Boat Ramp

Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access

Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access

Lake Charles – West parking lot at Highway 25 Boat Ramp Access

Lake Poinsett — Dam Access Boat Ramp

Batesville — Ramsey Slough Boat Ramp Wynne Sports Complex Family and Community Fishing Pond

Please note that this request is for natural trees only. For more information, visit agfc.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.