Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

AGFC wants your discarded Christmas trees

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a use for all of those evergreen trees we might not know...
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a use for all of those evergreen trees we might not know what to do with.(Arkansas Game and Fish Comission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Christmas is behind us, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a use for all of those evergreen trees we might not know what to do with.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, several drop-off locations are available across the state for people to leave their tree and give them a second chance as a habitat for fish.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations in Northeast Arkansas until the end of January:

  • Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake Boat Ramp
  • Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Charles – West parking lot at Highway 25 Boat Ramp Access
  • Lake Poinsett — Dam Access Boat Ramp
  • Batesville — Ramsey Slough Boat Ramp Wynne Sports Complex Family and Community Fishing Pond

Please note that this request is for natural trees only. For more information, visit agfc.com.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Generic image / Tap water
15 Ark. counties under boil orders
Lt. Col. Forrest Marks
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: 2022 Recap with shenanigans and goodbyes with Chase Gage, Dec. 30