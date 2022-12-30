Crews at scene of crash with injuries

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t specify how many there were or the extent of the injuries.

Arkansas State Police are handling the crash, and Molder said roads are expected to be cleared soon.

