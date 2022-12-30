Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews at scene of crash with injuries

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County.

ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t specify how many there were or the extent of the injuries.

Arkansas State Police are handling the crash, and Molder said roads are expected to be cleared soon.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Hogs win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Region 8 Sports Extra: Arkansas beats Kansas 55-53 in AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Full Highlights
Lady Raiders advance to NEA Tournament title game
75th NEA Tournament: Nettleton beats Melbourne in D2 girls semifinal
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
String of recent car break-ins leaves drivers concerned
String of recent car break-ins leaves drivers concerned