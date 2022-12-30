Energy Alert
Food insecurity continues after Christmas

2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against hunger continues
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Southeast Missouri (KFVS) - 2022 may be coming to an end, but the fight against hunger remains continuing.

In East Prairie, Mo., at First Church of God, Dawn Walters is the senior pastor. She is happy to help feed food insecure families.

“People struggle for food, they’ve had Christmas and spent a lot of money, and they need some extra help with food with their kids being at home, so we just try and help them out,” Walters explained.

According to Sarah Garner with the SEMO Food Bank, more than 13.5 million pounds of food has gone out their doors into the community.

“Food insecurity in our area is extremely concerning. We have five of the top 10 insecure counties in the entire state of Missouri,” Garner said.

Garner stated that Dunklin, Ripley, Wayne, Butler, and Pemiscot County are the five mentioned.

“Down in Pemiscot county 1 in 3 children do not have enough food at home, so it’s a big concern in our area that our numbers are so high,” Garner said.

The growing need to feed southeast Missouri is what Garner is attributing her last quote.

“What we thought was going to be a once in a lifetime event with inflation and all the other things that have gone on in 2022, that’s once again becoming our reality. We are looking at these numbers being more of our norm versus just a freak pandemic response,” Garnet said.

To find more information about how to join the fight against hunger, click on this link.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank | Southeast Missouri Food Bank (semofoodbank.org)

