Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police.

Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31.

Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994, where he began as a state trooper.

In the past, Marks has also served as a patrolman in Hot Springs and in the US Army as a military police officer.

Lt. Col. Marks’s appointment will remain in effect until Governor-Elect Sanders’s Colonel Designate, Captain Mike Hagar, assumes the position.

