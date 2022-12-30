Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

Lt. Col. Forrest Marks
Lt. Col. Forrest Marks(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police.

Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31.

Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994, where he began as a state trooper.

In the past, Marks has also served as a patrolman in Hot Springs and in the US Army as a military police officer.

Lt. Col. Marks’s appointment will remain in effect until Governor-Elect Sanders’s Colonel Designate, Captain Mike Hagar, assumes the position.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Latest News

Generic image / Tap water
15 Ark. counties under boil orders
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: 2022 Recap with shenanigans and goodbyes with Chase Gage, Dec. 30
General shenanigans and goodbyes on Good Morning Region 8 in 2022.
Region 8 News Now - 2022 Recap: Shenanigans & Goodbyes
Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s...
Missouri Highway Patrol warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend