Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road.

Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total.

The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision.

Then on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a 21-year-old Bono resident was fatally wounded near the same spot.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Jason Allen said the increasing trend is concerning, and now is the time to pay attention.

“Just want to remind drivers to slow down, watch their speed, stay off their phones,” he said. “I think one of the issues we’re facing today is distracted drivers. Texting and driving are one of the biggest issues we have.”

Jacqueline, a local to the area, has traveled her fair share on the highway.

She explained over the last few months, she’s sometimes fearful to drive.

“Definitely has gotten a bit more concerning, especially with all the construction. I think that’s what’s throwing people off,” Jacqueline said.

She said between both the construction and distracted driving, it’s a busy area.

“They [drivers] look more confused when they change the exits and try to get on where it’s changed a few blocks, here and there. All of a sudden they swerve and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness! Where are you going?”

Jacqueline said she’s paused driving for DoorDash for a short period due to the fear of being involved in a crash.

Captain Allen said law enforcement would be increasing their patrols in the area to make sure drivers are obeying the rules of the road.

