Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Life sentence for North Carolina man in boy’s shooting death

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge...
Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday.(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in 2020 has been sentenced by a North Carolina judge to life in prison without parole as part of a plea agreement.

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, of Wilson, entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday, according to media outlets. In such a plea, a defendant doesn’t acknowledge guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors contended that Sessoms shot Cannon Hinnant on Aug. 9, 2020, when Cannon had been playing in the front yard of his father’s home along with his sisters and aunt. Sessoms was arrested the next day in Goldsboro.

The plea allowed Sessoms to avoid a potential death sentence had the case gone to trial. Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins had declared in October that Sessoms was eligible for the death penalty.

Wiggins sentenced Sessoms on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The plea agreement means that Cannon’s sisters won’t have to testify, according to his mother, Bonny Parker. She spoke in court on Thursday, calling Cannon “my pride and joy” and that Sessoms “made us suffer for the rest of our lives.”

The plea “brings us a little bit of peace,” Parker told WRAL-TV. “Knowing that we are walking out of here today and we don’t have to come back.”

Prosecutor Joel Stadiem said Sessoms walked back to his parents’ house nearby after the shooting. Sessoms’ parents previously told The Wilson Times their son appeared to be hallucinating the day of the shooting and may have been on drugs.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, who had been Sessoms’ girlfriend at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony obstruction of justice and received a suspended sentence along with 18 months of probation, media outlets reported. Pettit originally had been charged with being an accessory after the fact in the shooting death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership

Latest News

Jotavion Ross and Stacey Brown
2 teens, woman arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Mustangs advance to NEA Tournament title game
75th NEA Tournament: Forrest City beats Tuckerman in D2 boys semifinal