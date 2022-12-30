Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Highway Patrol warns of impaired drivers over holiday weekend

Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s...
Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s celebrations.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people will take to the roads this weekend as they travel to and from New Year’s celebrations. Local law enforcement warns of the dangers of impaired drivers.

During New Year’s 2021/2022, one person was killed and 331 people were injured in more than a thousand accidents in Missouri. In the southwestern part of the state, 15 people were charged with DWI’s. Sgt. McClure with the Missouri Highway Patrol says their mission is to keep the roads safe. He recommends taking steps to avoid other drivers who may be driving impaired.

“It goes back to being a defensive driver, and obviously buckling up, making sure your passengers are buckled up, obey the traffic laws, including the speed limit, and, when in doubt, yield the right away. Be that defensive driver because you don’t know what condition the other drivers around you are in.”

McClure says if you see someone you think might be impaired out on the roads, you can dial *55 which is a direct, non-emergency line to your local Highway Patrol.

McClure adds, it’s important to get a description of the vehicle, where it went, and any information that a trooper can use to find them.

New Year’s weekend, the Missouri Highway Patrol is concentrating their troopers on catching drivers to issue citations for speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving and seatbelt violations; with impaired driving being one of the most severe offenses. While lives are lost and changed because of one person’s decision to drink and drive, McClure says that from the moment you’re reasonably believed to be impaired driving, your driving journey is over.

“You’ll be going to the local law enforcement facility whether it’s a jail, Sheriff’s Department, police station. Your vehicle will likely be impounded, towed and impounded and the cost starts to rack up then.”

In Missouri, a first-time DWI or BAC conviction results in a 90-day suspension. It’s more severe if you’re driving a commercial vehicle. On your 2nd conviction you’ll receive a 1-year revocation and you may get denied for a license for 5 years. On your 3rd conviction of an intoxication-related traffic offense, you will receive a 10-year license denial.

That’s in addition to legal fees and the impact it will have on job background checks.

The law in Missouri is such that if a law enforcement officer requests you to take an alcohol or drug test, you are required to submit, or your driving privilege is revoked for one year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

December's Gr8 Acts of Kindness winners seeks to help the homeless.
December's Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner helps the homeless
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv
INTERVIEW: SPD teaches KSLA how hard it is to pass a sobriety test
SPD shows how hard it is to pass sobriety tests when drunk
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man