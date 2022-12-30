Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

Lepanto native Malik Monk hit the game winning free throw Wednesday as the Kings beat the...
Lepanto native Malik Monk hit the game winning free throw Wednesday as the Kings beat the Nuggets.(Source: Sacramento Kings)
By Cameron Salerno - The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night.

“I was talking to my old teammate, DeAndre Jordan, the whole time,” Monk said on the final free throws. “That free throw felt the best it has all night, I thought it was going in. Then I just had to lock in and hit the next one. I don’t miss two in a row.”

Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired.

“Sacramento played really well,” Jokic said. “It was not just one guy. We couldn’t stop a couple of them.”

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings had lost three of four at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He literally has a broken thumb,” Fox said of Sabonis. “He still went out there and it just shows his toughness. He wants to win. When he came here it wasn’t just for the future, he wants to win games now.”

The Nuggets played without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown. They had their five-game winning streak snapped.

“I felt like we were bigger and when you play big it’s harder for them to share the basketball,” Kings acting head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “Our activity, our communication, our willingness to fly around, I feel like that really changed the game.”

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points for Denver after a 30-point performance Tuesday in the Nuggets’ victory in the opener of the two-game series in Sacramento. Bones Hyland scored 20 points in his first start of the season.

“Obviously tonight was not a great night for our defense,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s why we lost. You can’t rely on offense against a young hungry team that got beat last night.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic had seven rebounds and six assists.

Kings: Sacramento coach Mike Brown missed his second consecutive game after he entered the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Fernandez took his place. … The Kings received a technical foul after a delay of game call with 11:09 left in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Miami on Friday.

Kings: Host Utah on Friday in the final game of a six-game homestand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Omar El-Sheikh had 18 pts and 13 reb Thursday as Arkansas State beat Old Dominion 60-57.
El-Sheikh drops double double, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats Old Dominion in SBC opener
Red Wolves fall at ULM
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at ULM in SBC opener
Red Wolves win SBC opener
El-Sheikh drops double double, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats Old Dominion in SBC opener
Bearcats advance to NEA Tournament title game
75th NEA Tournament: Brookland beats Marked Tree in D2 boys semifinal