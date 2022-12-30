Planning your day ahead.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to some rain showers in Region 8. The heaviest fell overnight, but scattered showers will be a common theme today.

Temperatures will start in the upper-50s but fall into the lower 50s by this evening. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look dry, but more storms arrive on Monday.

Strong storms are possible on Monday with high winds, hail, and even the chance of an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler weather moves in for next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A fatal fire is under investigation at an assisted living facility.

More concerns about recent crashes on Highway 63.

Eleven vehicle break-ins since Sunday have residents worried about safety.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.