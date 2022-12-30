Planning your day ahead.

Energy Alert
Daniel Raines looking at his new work truck that was broken into on Wednesday at Harbor Freight...
Daniel Raines looking at his new work truck that was broken into on Wednesday at Harbor Freight in Jonesboro.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to some rain showers in Region 8. The heaviest fell overnight, but scattered showers will be a common theme today.

Temperatures will start in the upper-50s but fall into the lower 50s by this evening. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look dry, but more storms arrive on Monday.

Strong storms are possible on Monday with high winds, hail, and even the chance of an isolated tornado. Drier and cooler weather moves in for next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A fatal fire is under investigation at an assisted living facility.

More concerns about recent crashes on Highway 63.

Eleven vehicle break-ins since Sunday have residents worried about safety.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Latest News

The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Red Wolves fall at ULM
MFD putting out flames at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences
Red Wolves win SBC opener
