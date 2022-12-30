Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Silver alert issued for missing man

The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28...
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Quitman. He was last known to be on Jerry Lane.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man.

The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Quitman. He was last known to be on Jerry Lane.

Police said he may be traveling in a red Honda Accord with an Arkansas license plate 755VSM.

Campbell is 5′8″, weighs 220 lbs., has brown, short, parted hair, and blue eyes, and he has a dark complexion.

If you know any information that could lead to Campbell’s discovery, contact the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8291.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
5 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
A photograph from viewer Teresa Powers showed the plume of smoke that was visible across town.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Keys stolen right off the racks and dozens are now missing.
Customer cars stolen from dealership

Latest News

Mustangs advance to NEA Tournament title game
75th NEA Tournament: Forrest City beats Tuckerman in D2 boys semifinal
Warriors advance to NEA Tournament title game
75th NEA Tournament: EPC beats Trumann in D1 boys semifinal
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Crews at scene of crash with injuries
Hogs win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Region 8 Sports Extra: Arkansas beats Kansas 55-53 in AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Full Highlights