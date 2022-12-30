Silver alert issued for missing man

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man.

The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Quitman. He was last known to be on Jerry Lane.

Police said he may be traveling in a red Honda Accord with an Arkansas license plate 755VSM.

Campbell is 5′8″, weighs 220 lbs., has brown, short, parted hair, and blue eyes, and he has a dark complexion.

If you know any information that could lead to Campbell’s discovery, contact the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8291.

