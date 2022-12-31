2023 Kell Classic tips off January 4th

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means the return of a traditional NEA high school basketball tournament.

The 36th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 4th in Swifton and Tuckerman. The boys bracket features 12 teams, while 13 teams are in the girls bracket.

You can see complete brackets here.

2023 Kell Classic

Wednesday, January 4th

5:00pm: BIC vs. Bay girls (S)

5:00pm: Manila vs. Izard County girls (T)

6:20pm: Rivercrest vs. Gosnell boys (S)

6:20pm: Izard County vs. Pangburn boys (T)

7:40pm: Marmaduke vs. Pocahontas girls (S)

Saturday, January 7th

10:00am: Pangburn vs. McCrory girls

11:20am: Marmaduke vs. McCrory boys

2:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. Melbourne boys

3:20pm: Mammoth Spring vs. BIC/Bay winner girls

4:40pm: Bay vs. ICC/Pangburn winner boys

6:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Manila/ICC winner girls

7:20pm: Tuckerman vs. Rivercrest/Gosnell winner boys

Monday, January 9th

4:30pm: Marmaduke/Pocahontas winner vs. Pangburn/McCrory winner girls

5:50pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Marmaduke/McCrory winner boys

7:10pm: Riverside vs. Rivercrest/EPC winner girls

8:30pm: Rector vs. EPC/Melbourne winner boys

Wednesday, January 11th

4:30pm: Girls Semifinal #1

5:50pm: Boys Semifinal #1

7:10pm: Girls Semifinal #2

8:30pm: Boys Semifinal #2

Saturday, January 14th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

