Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served.

Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, in Farmington.

He said the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating, and the family was notified.

