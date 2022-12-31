Avoiding being a victim of firearm theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a string of car break-ins around Jonesboro, one firearms expert is making sure you aren’t the next victim.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department reported four thefts within the city, with a gun and credit cards being stolen from several cars.

It comes after a string of thefts has plagued the city since Sunday, Dec. 25, including a Cavanaugh Hyundai dealership where three cars had been stolen.

With these break-ins, thieves are always looking out for the most valuable items, especially firearms.

Joey Glaub with the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex said there are steps people can take to make sure your firearms are safe.

The biggest step is to not leave in the car in the first place. If you do, you want to make sure you know everything about it.

“Do not leave it in the vehicle when you are not in the vehicle, and what I would like to see is people take a picture of that serial number with their cell phone,” Glaub said. “That way just in case something did happen and it was stolen, you’re prepared.”

If your gun was involved in a break-in or a crime having the serial number, then it removes you from liability.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.