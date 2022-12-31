Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Avoiding being a victim of firearm theft

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a string of car break-ins around Jonesboro, one firearms expert is making sure you aren’t the next victim.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Jonesboro Police Department reported four thefts within the city, with a gun and credit cards being stolen from several cars.

It comes after a string of thefts has plagued the city since Sunday, Dec. 25, including a Cavanaugh Hyundai dealership where three cars had been stolen.

With these break-ins, thieves are always looking out for the most valuable items, especially firearms.

Joey Glaub with the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex said there are steps people can take to make sure your firearms are safe.

The biggest step is to not leave in the car in the first place. If you do, you want to make sure you know everything about it.

“Do not leave it in the vehicle when you are not in the vehicle, and what I would like to see is people take a picture of that serial number with their cell phone,” Glaub said. “That way just in case something did happen and it was stolen, you’re prepared.”

If your gun was involved in a break-in or a crime having the serial number, then it removes you from liability.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Dunklin County Cab has had the back of New Year’s Eve goers for almost 30 years.
Cab service offering free rides for New Year’s Eve
2022 was full of labor shortages and rising costs that had consumers watching their wallets...
Small businesses make big plans for 2023
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
The poster you can find walking into the Embassy Suites hotel in Jonesboro as they get ready to...
A New Year’s celebration two years in the making