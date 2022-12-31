Energy Alert
Byler named new Drug Task Force Commander

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Commander of the Drug Task Force is responsible for overseeing the DTF agents, and narcotic investigations, and adheres to strict guidelines set by the Federal government regarding operating procedures of the Drug Task Forces across the U.S. and the State of Arkansas.

Johnny Byler has been appointed the new Commander of the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

According to a social media post, Johnny has been a long-time employee of the Drug Task Force as a Special Agent; most recently serving as the Deputy Commander.

“I am excited and honored to have been considered for this appointment,” Byler said. Johnny has worked in narcotics for most of his law enforcement career; most of which within the 16th Judicial District. “Fighting against traffickers of illicit narcotics is an ever-changing game, and I look forward to continuing to be their biggest opponent.”

Byler will be replacing Geoffrey Watts as Commander who has accepted a position with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department.

“Byler has been an invaluable asset to the Drug Task Force and the citizens of the 16th Judicial District. The Drug Task Force is an assisting agency that began back in 1989 with the main focus being its namesake; the aggressive targeting and eradication of drug traffickers who plague the communities we serve. Having worked alongside Johnny on countless large-scale investigations, I can feel rest assured that the task force is in excellent hands.” Watts said.

