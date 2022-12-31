Cab service offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County Cab has had the back of New Year’s Eve goers for almost 30 years.

Through SafeCab, the cab service offers free rides home to those gallivanting during New Year’s Eve. SafeCab ran through sponsorships, but in recent years, it has lost them due to various reasons.

Despite the loss of the sponsorship, the service will provide free rides this year, because organizers know how much of a difference it makes.

“It saves a lot of people. I mean, you know how it is on New Year’s Eve People are going to go out, get a drink, they’re going to get irresponsible and they’re going to try to drive home. And it’s not necessarily that they would hurt themselves, but we don’t want someone else to get hurt,” said co-owner Mary Jenkins.

She said even if the sponsorships don’t come, they want to continue the service each year.

“We would like to keep it going every year because you know, New Year’s Eve people are going to get out and drive, while they’re drinking, and they shouldn’t do that. We would really keep doing it whether we get sponsors or not,” Jenkins said.

Dunklin County Cab said they give those who are out a ride home for free, adding they don’t want them to get hurt or possibly risk another person’s life.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.