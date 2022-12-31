Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cab service offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Dunklin County Cab has had the back of New Year’s Eve goers for almost 30 years.

Through SafeCab, the cab service offers free rides home to those gallivanting during New Year’s Eve. SafeCab ran through sponsorships, but in recent years, it has lost them due to various reasons.

Despite the loss of the sponsorship, the service will provide free rides this year, because organizers know how much of a difference it makes.

“It saves a lot of people. I mean, you know how it is on New Year’s Eve People are going to go out, get a drink, they’re going to get irresponsible and they’re going to try to drive home. And it’s not necessarily that they would hurt themselves, but we don’t want someone else to get hurt,” said co-owner Mary Jenkins.

She said even if the sponsorships don’t come, they want to continue the service each year.

“We would like to keep it going every year because you know, New Year’s Eve people are going to get out and drive, while they’re drinking, and they shouldn’t do that. We would really keep doing it whether we get sponsors or not,” Jenkins said.

Dunklin County Cab said they give those who are out a ride home for free, adding they don’t want them to get hurt or possibly risk another person’s life.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Silver alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

2022 was full of labor shortages and rising costs that had consumers watching their wallets...
Small businesses make big plans for 2023
Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Cars safely parked in a parking lot as they look to make sure their vehicles are not the next...
Avoiding being a victim of firearm theft
The poster you can find walking into the Embassy Suites hotel in Jonesboro as they get ready to...
A New Year’s celebration two years in the making