Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support

A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal...
A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.

Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 29, by Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit Court for contempt for back child support and other expenses after his June 2011 divorce according to our content-sharing partner.

In the divorce, Hutchinson was assigned $10,500 a month in child support for his two children and other expenses, including health insurance and college tuition.

Hutchison is due in federal court on Feb. 3 for sentencing after pleading guilty in 2019 to tax fraud.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries

Latest News

The Commander of the Drug Task Force is responsible for overseeing the DTF agents, and narcotic...
Byler named new Drug Task Force Commander
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.
KLEK radio host gains her wings
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Caleb Fields, Omar El-Sheikh after loss to ULM