JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.

Jones was a host for the Jonesboro Radio station KLEK since 2016. She was a long-time community advocate that was battling Lymphedema.

There are no details on arrangements at this time.

