A New Year’s celebration two years in the making

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With 2023 just around the corner, many are excited to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

For some, including the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, it’s the first time they are going to have a proper celebration since 2020.

“We had a New Year’s Eve party that very first year, but we haven’t been able to do it the last two years, so everyone is really excited,” General Manager Kraig Pomreken said.

He said the past two years were a disappointment saying they felt like COVID put a damper on what could have been a special event.

“It was tough because we can host things like this, we are a big enough facility where we have the ability to have a large band and get several hundred people in here,” Pomerken said.

That is exactly what they are doing this year, as the stage is set for what should be a special night for all that attend.

With those big celebrations come some safety concerns thought, but it’s nothing that Pomreken and his staff aren’t prepared for.

“All of our staff goes through rigorous training when it comes to alcohol safety and things like that, and we are always looking out for the safety of our guests no matter what,” Pomerken said.

Just in case someone has too much fun the Embassy has the advantage of rooms right upstairs.

“We have a hotel so if it gets too bad, we can get them into a room and make sure they don’t drive,” Pomreken said.

