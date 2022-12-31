Small businesses make big plans for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Small businesses are looking to rebound after a tough year.

2022 was full of labor shortages and rising costs that had consumers watching their wallets closely.

For small business owners, that meant strategies had to change to keep the doors open.

“We’ve had to go with alternatives. Try to find things that are a little bit cheaper to fit into the community that we live in,” said Angela George, owner of Harper’s Closet.

George has owned her store for only a couple of months but said she felt the impact of inflation on her business almost immediately. So, changes needed to be made.

“Used to, we could go and buy something cheap and now it’s expensive for us to purchase. So, we’re trying to watch what we buy and bring in stuff that’s still good quality but a little bit cheaper for people to be able to afford,” she said.

Another problem small businesses are facing is finding employees.

Some stores find it difficult to compete with larger wages from bigger stores, and it’s also hard to pay if there’s not enough merchandise coming off the shelves.

“It makes it difficult, to be able to hire somebody whenever, you know, business is slow,” George said.

The outlook for next year is expected to be better for consumers and for bigger stores, but small businesses also have plans to compete.

“What we’re trying to do going into next year is look for something that still has the good quality that people are used to but something that may be a little bit cheaper for people to afford,” George said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.