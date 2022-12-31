Updated arena information for December 31st Arkansas State men’s basketball home game

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced the First National Bank Arena red entrances will be unavailable for use at its home men’s basketball game against ULM on Saturday, Dec. 31, due to damage sustained during the recent winter storm. The yellow and green entrances will be open and accessible to fans for the 2:00 p.m. game.

Fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets at the arena should visit the yellow-entrance ticket booth or a ticket-sales table that will be set up inside the upper green entrance. Will-call will also be located at the yellow-entrance ticket booth, which will open at 1:00 p.m. along with the entrances.

Premium ticket holders, including courtside seating and suites, and 6 Man Club members should also be aware the Hames rooms will be unavailable for Saturday’s game due to the same logistical circumstances.

Parking for the game remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.