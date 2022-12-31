Energy Alert
Valley View alum Hunter Gibson drops 33 pts, CRC women’s basketball improves to 8-4

By Crowley's Ridge College Athletics
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Crowley’s Ridge College women’s Basketball hosted Welch College tonight in their last matchup of the 2022 year. The Flames of Welch College came out hot, jumping ahead with a 10-3 lead to kick off the first quarter of play. The Pioneers ended the quarter with their own streak by answering with a 12-4 run regaining the lead, 15-14 at the 26-second mark with a 3-pointer from Sierrah Floyd and Octavia Lowery claiming the assist.

In the second quarter, the bench duo of Lowery and Alayzah Foster continued as they produced three of the teams 4 “threes” of the night in the quarter combining for 15 points. Hunter Gibson also made her statement as she reached double-digits in points this quarter going into the half with a team-high of 13. The Pioneers lead 44-38 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Flames showed they still had fuel to burn as they continued to trade baskets with the Pioneers. What would give CRC the leverage to pull away would be Alayzah Foster, who would drive to the basket, making the layup but also drawing a foul. After stepping to the charity stripe and sinking the free throw the Pioneers looked at a stout 16-point lead, 64-48 with 3:36 in the quarter. CRC ended the quarter with a 70-57 lead.

With the victory on the horizon, Hunter Gibson produced her best quarter of the game with 12 points, ensuring the victory all the while producing a career-high 33 points and leading the Pioneers to a 91-76 win.

Leaders: After tonight’s game a new member would be added to the CRC record book. Hunter Gibson tied the “Most Points in a Game” with 33 points. She joins teammate Mickayla Smith in the CRC record book.

Alayzah Foster also produced a career-high 24 points grabbing 5 rebounds. Octavia Lowery scored 11 points while dishing out 11 assists in the matchup.

Up Next:

WBB heads to Espanola, New Mexico to compete in their conference weekend in the CAC Classic on January 6th-7th.

