Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US

File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was on its way to the U.S. was discovered at Querétaro Intercontinental Airport.(TSA)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUERETARO, Mexico (WCSC/Gray News) - The Mexican National Guard said it discovered four skulls, apparently of human origin, that were scheduled to be sent to South Carolina.

The package was registered to a courier and parcel company and guardsmen made the discovery inside the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, where they are authorized to carry out random searches for narcotics, firearms and currency, a news release from the Mexican Government stated.

Guard members said X-rays of the cardboard box detected “abnormal organic material,” which required further inspection. When authorities opened the box, they found four skulls of different sizes wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil.

The remains were apparently sent from the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, and addressed to Manning, South Carolina.

Authorities said the package did not have the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery.

No details on the people involved or reason for the shipment were included in the news release.

This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human...
This image, released by the Mexican National Guard, showed two of the four apparently human skulls found at the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. Officials said the package was bound for Manning, South Carolina when they intercepted it.(Mexican National Guard)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.
KLEK radio host gains her wings
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal...
Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support

Latest News

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road...
Highway crash causing traffic delays
A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead...
New county officials sworn in for 2023
Hikers got an opportunity to welcome the new year with mother nature.
Starting the year with a hike
Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.
Two dead in house fire