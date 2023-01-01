Highway crash causing traffic delays

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County is causing a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend.

The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT.

#BREAKING: On scene of an accident on Highway 141 north of Jonesboro.



Crews have just arrived on the scene and are expecting substantial delays. Try to avoid the area if possible. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/sQMUral8ig — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) January 1, 2023

Crews have arrived at the scene and are expecting substantial delays. An ambulance left the scene at 6:11 p.m.

You are urged to find an alternate route if you travel through this area.

Region 8 News has reached out to Arkansas State Police about the crash, but they did not have any information at this time.

