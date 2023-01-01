Highway crash causing traffic delays
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County is causing a slowdown for those traveling for the weekend.
The crash happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 141 and County Road 766 just down the road from KAIT.
Crews have arrived at the scene and are expecting substantial delays. An ambulance left the scene at 6:11 p.m.
You are urged to find an alternate route if you travel through this area.
Region 8 News has reached out to Arkansas State Police about the crash, but they did not have any information at this time.
