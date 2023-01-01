Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an NEA addition to its recruiting class. Marion defensive end/linebacker Antanius Tiggs announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on his Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Tiggs played a big role on the Patriots team the past few seasons, helping Marion to deep playoff runs in the 6A.

He’s the 30th commit for the Red Wolves in 2023, the 22nd high school commit.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion - AR)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

- LB Wendell Davis (Northwestern)

- LB Matthew Drake Thornton (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

- DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

- S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

- QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

- OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

- DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

- WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

- RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

- WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

- DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

- S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

