Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Marion DE/LB Antanius Tiggs commits to Arkansas State

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State has an NEA addition to its recruiting class. Marion defensive end/linebacker Antanius Tiggs announced his commitment to the Red Wolves on his Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Tiggs played a big role on the Patriots team the past few seasons, helping Marion to deep playoff runs in the 6A.

He’s the 30th commit for the Red Wolves in 2023, the 22nd high school commit.

Arkansas State Football - 2023 Commits

- DE/LB Antanius Tiggs (Marion - AR)

- TE Kevin Diaz (Northwest Mississippi CC)

- WR Clyde Curry (Gadsden City - AL)

LB Wendell Davis (Northwestern)

- LB Matthew Drake Thornton (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

- S Jordan Sample (Missouri City - TX)

- S Brandon Greil (Joe T. Robinson)

- WR Tennel Bryant (Archbishop Moeller - OH)

- WR Chauncy Cobb (Clewiston - FL)

- LB RJ Kelly (Lakeland - FL)

- DL Ian Jeffries (Southaven - MS)

DE Brian Alston (Spain Park - AL)

S Jamil Williams (Palmetto - FL)

QB Jaylen Raynor (East Forsyth - NC)

- OL Joshua Daniel (Adamsville Minor - AL)

OL Mason Myers (Moody - AL)

DE/OLB Terrell James (Lake Wales - FL)

- OL/DL Walker Davis (Benton)

WR Chris Dawn, Jr. (Mesquite Horn - TX)

RB Cedric Hawkins (Stuttgart)

WR DeAndra Burns (El Dorado)

DE Timothy Gulley (Pensacola Christian - FL)

S Tyler Scott (Pebblebrook - GA)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed.
21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to the Warhawks Saturday afternoon.
A-State men’s basketball falls to ULM in Sun Belt home opener, ending four-game winning streak
A-State women’s basketball drops high-scoring affair at Georgia Southern
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Caleb Fields, Omar El-Sheikh after loss to ULM
Updated arena information for December 31st Arkansas State men’s basketball home game