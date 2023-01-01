New county officials sworn in for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes.

A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County.

Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time.

“We’ve got some new quorum court members, new city councilmen, new mayors. So yeah, we’ve got some new, brand-new faces,” he said.

The stop at the Craighead County Courthouse wasn’t the only stop Day was making. He went to ceremonies in Black Oak and Brookland.

The swearing-in ceremony featured aldermen, sheriff’s deputies, justice of the peace’s, and a new county clerk, who has been waiting for this day since her runoff election in June.

“I’m extremely excited. It’s been a long but blessed road. I’m super excited for my team and me. We are ready to do this,” County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall said.

Officials were allowed to bring their families to the ceremony, something that made the day even more special to those who were there.

“My children, my daughter is here from college, my husband of 28 years and best friends are all here,” Marshall said.

Marshall’s friend even sang the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

It was a special day for many of the new officials, who are excited to begin serving the citizens of Craighead County.

“It’s neat, there are wonderful people that want to serve their community and help and make this a better place and you know, it’s exciting,” Day said.

“We’ve got a good group of employees. We work well with the other offices. They’re a whole lot more working together that goes on now, which can’t be anything but good for the people of Craighead County,” Marshall said.

