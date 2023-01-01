Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New county officials sworn in for 2023

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes.

A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County.

Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time.

“We’ve got some new quorum court members, new city councilmen, new mayors. So yeah, we’ve got some new, brand-new faces,” he said.

The stop at the Craighead County Courthouse wasn’t the only stop Day was making. He went to ceremonies in Black Oak and Brookland.

The swearing-in ceremony featured aldermen, sheriff’s deputies, justice of the peace’s, and a new county clerk, who has been waiting for this day since her runoff election in June.

“I’m extremely excited. It’s been a long but blessed road. I’m super excited for my team and me. We are ready to do this,” County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall said.

Officials were allowed to bring their families to the ceremony, something that made the day even more special to those who were there.

“My children, my daughter is here from college, my husband of 28 years and best friends are all here,” Marshall said.

Marshall’s friend even sang the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony.

It was a special day for many of the new officials, who are excited to begin serving the citizens of Craighead County.

“It’s neat, there are wonderful people that want to serve their community and help and make this a better place and you know, it’s exciting,” Day said.

“We’ve got a good group of employees. We work well with the other offices. They’re a whole lot more working together that goes on now, which can’t be anything but good for the people of Craighead County,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.
KLEK radio host gains her wings
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal...
Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support

Latest News

Hikers got an opportunity to welcome the new year with mother nature.
Starting the year with a hike
2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas.
Top 8 Stories of 2022
People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year. And with...
Ringing in the new year downtown
According to a social post from KLEK, Qubilah Jones passed away on Dec. 31.
KLEK radio host gains her wings