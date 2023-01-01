Energy Alert
Ringing in the new year downtown

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People headed to downtown Jonesboro to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, and with it, resolutions, and reflections over the past year.

Marcus Johnson and Daphanie Ehrmann were shopping around during the day and said they felt they had a pretty good year.

While they and several others downtown said they didn’t have resolutions because they’re hard to keep so I asked what goals they wanted to accomplish maybe they had some personal goals they could work on.

“So, I like to shop a little bit. A little bit of, you know, Target, a little bit of Amazon, some designer things so I spend a lot of money and I’m going to try and work on that,” Ehrmann said.

Ehrmann said she’s been seeing some TikTok videos that are going to help her budget her money in 2023.

Johnson said his goals are work oriented.

“My upper management seems to like me a lot and they’ve got plans for me to climb the ladder and move to our next office that we’re going to be opening so I’m excited to see what that will hold for me,” he said.

Johnson said he didn’t have personal goals but did want to see his favorite team accomplish theirs.

“I would like to see the Kentucky Wildcats win a championship next year but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

