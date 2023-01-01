Starting the year with a hike

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers got an opportunity to welcome the new year with mother nature.

Crowley’s Ridge State Park hosted a unique “Midnight Hike” on New Year’s Eve, which allowed hikers to trek through the park’s trails after dark.

Park Interpreter Pearl Jangjiravat said the park’s trails close at night so the event was a special opportunity to see the trails after dark.

“We do a few guided hikes. Last night, we did a special hike to midnight and then we count down to the new year and today we are hiking this dancing rabbit trail, which is a very popular hike at this park,” she said.

On New Year’s Day, hikers also got an opportunity to take part in the “Color Hike Challenge”, where observation skills were tested by the park’s interpreter.

Jangijiravat said both hikes were made to encourage people to leave their homes, maybe for more than just a day.

“We want to encourage people to get outdoors the first day of the year and so it will hopefully encourage people to get the rest of the year outdoors as well,” she said.

She said hikers would also get a stamp as part of the “Club 52″ challenge, where hikers can get a passport at a state park and fill the book with stamps from the 52 state parks.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.