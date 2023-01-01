Two dead in house fire

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail.

He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken up to the fire. They tried to get inside, but the home was already in flames.

A male and female in their 70s were killed, Sheriff Bell said.

Ravenden Springs, Ravenden Volunteer, Pocahontas, and Dalton Fire Departments responded to the scene

No foul play is expected, but the Arkansas State Police and State Fire Marshall’s office were called to the scene.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

