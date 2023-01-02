Ark. teen sworn in as youngest mayor in US

Energy Alert
Ark. teen swore in as youngest mayor in US(Jaylen Smith)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EARLE, Ark (WMC) - The town of Earle officially has its new youngest black mayor.

Jaylen Smith was sworn into the office on Monday morning with his family.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

He said he’d like to be president one day but right now his focus is on his new role as mayor while continuing his education through online classes.

