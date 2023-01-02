Energy Alert
Former A-State DB Cody Brown selected in XFL supplemental draft

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former A-State defensive back Cody Brown is XFL-bound for the second time in his pro career. The Texas native was selected with the 63rd pick in the XFL Supplemental Draft by the San Antonio Brahmas.

Brown played in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league was shut down due to COVID-19. In five games, he had 24 combined tackles with two interceptions and one sack.

Prior to that, he had a brief stint with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and in the AAF earlier that season. Brown was 10th in The Alliance with 33 tackles.

Brown played in 2015 & 2016 for the Red Wolves, recording 128 tackles, 6 INT and a TD. He was a two-time All-SBC selection.

The revamped XFL will kick off on February 18.

