Former A-State LB Demario Davis named to first Pro Bowl

Arkansas State legend Demario Davis has another milestone he can add to his resume. Davis was selected to his first Pro Bowl earlier this week.

The first-time Pro Bowler recorded his 100th tackle of the season Sunday against the Eagles, becoming the first Saints player in history to record 100 tackles in five straight seasons. He had a team-high seven Sunday as the Saints upset the Eagles on the road.

The first player in #Saints history with 5 straight seasons of 💯 tackles: @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/tezOIw5g30 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

The Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee has now started 16 games for New Orleans this season, recording 9 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks

“It means so much because here I am in year 11 and I’m making my first pro bowl and the only thing that I can feel is just grateful,” Davis said. “I remember probably about 2 or 3 years ago, where I really felt like I should’ve made it and I didn’t and a lot of people don’t know but I really cried, you know I don’t cry often but I cried… and thinking back to that story is just like, things may not happen the way you want it to, but they’re going to happen when they’re supposed to.”

He also recalled a story from his A-State days that reminded him of that slow process.

“I remember when I was in college and I made all-conference and then my coaches took me out of the starting lineup when I was 1 of 2 players that was All-Conference players, and I had to play backup the whole season,” Davis said. “But the end of the season, shockingly, I made First Team All-Conference from a backup and it was the first time in history where a player had did that and I remember seeing that on the front page and reading the article and it wasn’t like I was celebrating to myself, it was just like ‘wow God, like you can make the impossible happen at any time.’”

